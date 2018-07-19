Don't Miss
Frederick Douglass replica statues being made to mark birth

By: The Associated Press July 19, 2018 0

The first three of 13 replicas of the Frederick Douglass statue in a Rochester park are set to be installed as part of a tribute to the bicentennial of the abolitionist's birth. The statue was originally dedicated in 1899 at the city's downtown train station. It was moved in 1941 to Highland Park. To mark the 200th ...

