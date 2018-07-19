Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Insurance Law: AEI Life, LLC v. Lincoln Benefit Life Co.

Second Circuit – Insurance Law: AEI Life, LLC v. Lincoln Benefit Life Co.

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Insurance Law Choice-of-law – Incontestability AEI Life, LLC v. Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 17-224 Judges Sack, Raggi, and Carney Background: The plaintiff is the beneficiary of a life insurance policy issued by the defendant. A third party originally obtained the policy by fraudulent means who sold it to the plaintiff several years ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo