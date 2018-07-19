Don't Miss
Senovia Cuevas | Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2018 0

Senovia Cuevas has joined Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP as a new associate in the firm’s Rochester office. Cuevas is a 2018 graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law. During law school, she competed in various trial team competitions throughout the east coast, including competitions and served as the president of the ...

