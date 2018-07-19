Don't Miss
Home / Law / Time for law to embrace digital age

Time for law to embrace digital age

Attorneys have obligation to ‘stay on top of technology changes’

By: Bennett Loudon July 19, 2018 0

The legal profession has a reputation for lagging behind other business sectors when it comes to embracing new technology. Consultant surveys have repeatedly revealed a reluctance to accept new technological tools to improve service and practice efficiency, increase cybersecurity and protect client privacy. But attorneys can no longer ignore the opportunities and responsibilities presented by the digital ...

