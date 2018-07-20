Christopher Preston | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Don't Miss
Christopher Preston has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a Building Information Modeling (BIM) manager in the firm’s Rochester office. Preston will be responsible for BIM standards and processes across the company, as well as for providing BIM user training and support, creating 3D “walkthroughs” for client presentations and supporting estimating with data extracted from ...

