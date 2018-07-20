Don't Miss
Court Calendars for July 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2018 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rahul Kohli v James Williams, 11 Minder St – Timothy L Alexson 2—Lambert Bay Associates LTD v Toi Walker Smith, 1139 St Paul St – Timothy L Alexson 3—Robert Lapiana v Adanelis Afanador, et ano, 543 Hague St – Timothy L Alexson 4—HH Warner LLC v Daniel Burke & Sara Hart, 80 St ...

