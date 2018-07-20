FBI seized recording of Trump and Cohen discussing payments for story of ex-model who alleged affair

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Carol D. Leonnig and Rosalind S. Helderman July 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Federal investigators have an audio recording in which then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen discussed in the fall of 2016 making payments for the story of Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal, who allegedly had an extramarital affair with Trump, according to two people familiar with the conversation. The recording, made by ...

