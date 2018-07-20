Don't Miss
Home / Law / How rearranging the Supreme Court’s furniture increased civility

How rearranging the Supreme Court’s furniture increased civility

By: The Washington Post Michael S. Rosenwald July 20, 2018 0

In this time of declining civility, Twitter trolls, shattered norms and batty, bloviating cable TV talking heads on both sides, let us pause for a moment to consider a story about how rearranging furniture can make the world a more cordial, neighborly place. We begin our story in 1969 with a man named Warren Burger, who ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo