Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Lawyers should be concerned about a new Gmail security issue: here’s how to fix it

Legal Loop: Lawyers should be concerned about a new Gmail security issue: here’s how to fix it

By: Nicole Black July 20, 2018 0

 If you’ve been reading my column over the years, you already know that unencrypted email is inherently unsecure and that it’s no different than sending a postcard written in pencil through the post office. Despite this fact, in the mid-1990s, bar ethics committees, including the New York State Committee on Professional Ethics, gave lawyers the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo