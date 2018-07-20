Don't Miss
Home / News / Special counsel has nearly 500 pieces of evidence for Paul Manafort trial

Special counsel has nearly 500 pieces of evidence for Paul Manafort trial

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner July 20, 2018 0

Pictures of Paul Manafort's homes, cars, $21,000 watch, and high-end clothing may be displayed for jurors at his trial beginning in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court next week, according to a list of nearly 500 potential exhibits published by prosecutors Wednesday evening. The court filing offers a look at the types of evidence the special counsel investigating ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo