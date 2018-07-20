White House withdraws judicial nominee after GOP realizes he didn’t have votes

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Karoun Demirjian July 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The GOP's bid to transform the federal bench with conservative judges hit its first significant snag Thursday, as the White House withdrew the nomination of Ryan Bounds to serve on the powerful and famously liberal 9th Circuit appeals court. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced he would withdraw Bounds' nomination after a scheduled ...

