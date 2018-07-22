Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for July 5, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   CALLIER, JAMES E 285 ORMOND STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 CONTE, THERESA M 276 C VILLAGE II DRIVE, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: HAMLIN TOWN COURT Amount: $115.00 COTTON, ANTJUAN M 309 HAGUE STREET, ROCHESTER, ...

