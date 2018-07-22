Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 5, 2018

Mortgages filed July 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 5, 2018                        90   Brighton FETTER, THERESE Property Address: 24 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3340 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $228,000.00   Brockport TORREGROSSA, MICHAEL A & TORREGROSSA, TERRI L Property Address: 29 UTICA ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1832 Lender: PAMELA J BURG KETCHUM Amount: $100,000.00 JAMES, ALISA R & SKWIRZ, DIANE L Property Address: 119 CASSIDY WAY, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9439 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 Churchville MEMELO, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo