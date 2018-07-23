Attorney Director, Civil Division

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY is seeking a qualified attorney to lead the agency’s Civil Division. The Civil Division currently consists of four programs: Family Law, Housing, and Consumer Law, Immigration and Education Law. Legal experience in one of these areas, or generally in civil legal services is a plus but not a requirement.

The Civil Division constitutes over half of the LASROC 6 million dollar budget. The Division Director is a member of the Management Team consisting of the CEO, CFO, and Director of the Juvenile Rights Division. As such the Division Director collaborates in the day to day management of LASROC, provides oversight and supervision of the Civil Division Programs, Program Directors, and staff.

This is an opportunity for a highly skilled and motivated attorney to participate in the implementation of civil legal services for the most vulnerable in our community. LASROC is an agency that has provided civil legal services since its incorporation in 1921. It one of the largest providers locally and has a stable base with multiple opportunities for growth as we strive to meet our goal of providing justice for all.

Qualifications:

Admitted to practice law in New York State and currently registered with the office of Court Administration (OCA).

A minimum of ten years’ experience as an attorney in the Civil Legal Services arena or the equivalent.

A minimum of five years supervisory experience or the equivalent.

Demonstrated high level of initiative and independence.

Capability and skill with the use of technology including online reporting, case management, and legal research.

Demonstrated ability to motivate and challenge others.

Demonstrated superior writing skills.

Litigation experience and ability.

Experience providing training and staff development

Demonstrated empathy and consideration for clients and staff.

Ability to function as an effective team member.

Must have own transportation.

Salary and Benefits : Salary is commensurate with experience and based on the organization’s salary scale. A qualified candidate could start at $80,000. LASROC offers a generous benefits package, including health insurance, pension and life insurance, vacation, holiday, personal and sick time. We are an organization that supports and encourages a work/life balance.

Please send the following information to be considered:

Cover Letter

Resume

Professional References

Send the following information to:

https://lasroc.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=30.

Human Resources, The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY, 1 West Main Street, Suite 800 Rochester, N.Y., 14614.

LASROC is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and desires a diverse workforce. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, persons who are elderly, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender are welcomed and encouraged to apply