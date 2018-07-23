Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for July 24, 2018

Court Calendars for July 24, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN B. GALLAGHER 9:30 a.m. 1—Cheswold TL LLC v J Payne Properties LLC, Bozzi, et al – Phillips Lytle – Pro Se – Pro Se – Pro Se – Pro Se – Windels Marx – Windels Marx – Monroe County Department of Law – Pro Se – Pro Se HON. DANIEL J. DOYLE 10 a.m. 1—Newell, Smith, ...

