Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Criminal Law / Criminal Law: The O’Rama exception

Criminal Law: The O’Rama exception

By: Gary Muldoon July 23, 2018 0

What should happen when the jury comes back with questions during deliberations? The trial judge is required to take several steps to notify the parties and respond to the jury. Failure to comply with the statute will implicate the holding in People v O’Rama, 78 NY2d 270, a 1991 Court of Appeals decision. This gets into ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo