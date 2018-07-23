Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for July 6, 2018

Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   PRESTON, MELISSA A 108 FILBERT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 PRICE, BETH A 7 MALTBY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: HENRIETTA JUSTICE COURT Amount: $255.00 PYATT, TIFFANY 316 FINCH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

