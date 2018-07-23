Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit over lung cancer X-ray continues

Lawsuit over lung cancer X-ray continues

Dissent calls for ‘minimal efforts to notify’

By: Bennett Loudon July 23, 2018 0

An appellate court, in a 3-1 decision, has dismissed a lawsuit against several defendants in the case of a man who was not notified about lung cancer that was discovered in an X-ray. The plaintiff, Susan M. Kingsley, the widow of James D. Kingsley, is represented by Joseph DeMarie, of DeMarie & Schoenborn P.C., in Buffalo. Initially ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo