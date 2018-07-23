STAFF ATTORNEY – FAMILY LAW

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY is seeking a qualified attorney to provide legal representation to clients to low and middle-income litigants in Family Court & Supreme Court in matrimonial cases and other family matters in Monroe, Orleans, and other surrounding counties with a focus on victims of domestic violence. The attorney will have the opportunity to be part of a team of professionals who have dedicated themselves to the mission of LAS, which is the provision of high quality civil legal services to low and moderate income litigants. Services include direct representation, legal counseling, community outreach, education, and training.

Qualification:

Must possess a Juris Doctor.

Admission to NYS Bar or eligible for admission

The ideal candidate will possess a high level of organization and independence, legal research skills, strong negotiating ability, ability to think and speak quickly and accurately.

Excellent writing skills, respect and consideration for clients and demonstrate the ability to work effectively with others in a team.

Reliable transportation required.

Please send the following information to be considered:

Cover Letter

Resume

Professional References

Writing Sample (send to jaldrich@lasroc.org)

Unofficial Transcripts (if admitted under five years) (send to jaldrich@lasroc.org)

Send the following information to:

https://lasroc.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=29.

Human Resources, The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY, 1 West Main Street, Suite 800 Rochester, N.Y., 14614.

LASROC is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and desires a diverse workforce. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, persons who are elderly, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender are welcomed and encouraged to apply.