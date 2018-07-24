Don't Miss
Home / Law / 12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister July 24, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A dozen audio recordings seized by the FBI from President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, were forwarded to federal prosecutors after lawyers dropped challenges on attorney-client privilege grounds, a former judge revealed Monday. The recordings were among millions of files taken from Cohen in April as part of a criminal probe ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo