Cuomo pardons 7 facing deportation for past convictions

By: The Associated Press July 24, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Seven people who faced deportation because of crimes committed years ago were pardoned Monday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The seven individuals include a mother of three, a grandfather and a man battling cancer. All seven had minor, non-violent convictions that in some cases date back decades but their criminal records ...

