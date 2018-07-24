Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded July 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded July 9, 2018                        68   Brighton CASPERSON, RALPH E to KINLEY, KIMBERLY J et ano Property Address: 407 BROWNCROFT BOULEVARD, BRIGHTON 14609 Liber: 12050  Page: 244 Tax Account: 122.08-2-3 Full Sale Price: $185,000 LAW, KRISTY J et ano to WELLIVER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Property Address: 63 STANFORD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12050  Page: 512 Tax Account: 123.09-3-16 Full Sale Price: $189,000   Chili CASTRICHINI, ARMOND  to SPINDER, THOMAS  et ano Property ...

