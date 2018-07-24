Don't Miss
Home / News / Judges crack down on illicit inmate cellphones

By: The Associated Press Don Thompson July 24, 2018 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to disable nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates to orchestrate crimes behind and outside prison walls, the most sweeping order of its kind ever won by corrections officials. It's an important victory for prison officials who have been frustrated by their inability ...

