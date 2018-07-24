Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge’s reemergence leaves accusers vexed

Judge’s reemergence leaves accusers vexed

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky July 24, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Alex Kozinski had largely retreated from public life since allegations of sexual misconduct prompted him to retire as a federal appeals court judge last year. Even as his case sparked changes in how the judiciary handles harassment, the outspoken jurist remained silent - never addressing specific accusations that he showed clerks explicit images ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo