Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for July 9, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for July 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   AGUDO, DAVID A 3830 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $4,816.83 ALLISON, CANDIS R 135 BRYAN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14613-1647 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 ANGEL ...

