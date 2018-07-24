Don't Miss
Legal Bytes: Many online retailers will be SALTy about a new Supreme Court decision

By: Daily Record Staff Jason W. Klimek July 24, 2018 0

State and local taxes (SALT) are getting a little shake-up thanks to a new U.S. Supreme Court decision that, according to the headlines, is going to change the landscape of online sales. Take those headlines with a grain of SALT. On June 21, the Supreme Court, in South Dakota v. Wayfair, overruled National Bellas Hess v. ...

