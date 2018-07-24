Don't Miss
Mortgages filed July 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 9, 2018                        91   Brighton WELLIVER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Property Address: 63 STANFORD DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2338 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $195,237.00   Brockport BERTRAM, MATTHEW W & BERTRAM, PAULA M Property Address: 62 LYNNWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1464 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00   Churchville HATHAWAY, CHARLES E Property Address: 25 PARNELL DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9363 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $12,300.00   East Rochester PITA, CAREN ...

