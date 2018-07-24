Don't Miss
Home / News / Shooting victims outraged over MGM’s lawsuit against them

Shooting victims outraged over MGM’s lawsuit against them

By: The Associated Press AMY TAXIN July 24, 2018 0

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Victims of a mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival said Monday they were outraged when they learned they were being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire. Jason McMillan, a 36-year-old Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed, said he can't ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo