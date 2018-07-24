Don't Miss
Third 5LINX defendant pleads guilty

By: Bennett Loudon July 24, 2018 0

A third and final defendant in the 5LINX fraud case has pleaded guilty. On Monday, Jason Guck, 43, of Victor, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and filing a false tax return before U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer. Guck is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. In ...

