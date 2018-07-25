Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for July 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   NIKOLOVSKA, ANA Lender: CASCIANI, JOHN Amount: $60,000 RICHMOND ST PARTNERS LLC Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $550,000 114 SOUTH UNION STREET LLC Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $344,000 NORMANDIE APARTMENTS LP Lender: UC LDBA FUND I VENTURES LLC Amount: $1,700,000 DURHAM, JEREMY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $600,000 VALVO, ANGELA A Lender: LYONS ...

