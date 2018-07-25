Charlie Cosentino | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP announces the hiring of Charlie Cosentino. As a staff accountant, Cosentino will be responsible for assisting on assurance engagements, including testing inventory and preparing financial statements, as well as organizing and preparing tax returns. Cosentino served as an assurance intern at Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. in 2017. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting fromSUNY College at Brockport. Cosentino is a resident of Rochester.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.