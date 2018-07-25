Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Martin Act: People v. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, et al.

Court of Appeals – Martin Act: People v. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Martin Act Statute of limitations People v. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, et al. No. 40 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue on appeal is whether General Business Law Article 23-a Sections 352 et seq. claims are governed by the three-year statute of limitations or the six-year limitations period. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that because ...

