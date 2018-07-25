Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded July 10, 2018

Deeds Recorded July 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded July 10, 2018  81   Chili TODISCO, MARGARET B to GILBERT, LYNN M et ano Property Address: 42 EVERETT DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12051  Page: 181 Tax Account: 133.15-2-40 Full Sale Price: $1 KIRCH, JAMES A to KIRCH, ARTHUR J et ano Property Address: 41 PUMPKIN HILL, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12050  Page: 533 Tax Account: 146.09-5-73 Full Sale Price: $1 KNORR, STEPHEN M et ano to BUCKNER, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo