Henry Huang, a Rochester resident, has joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. as an assurance intern. In this role he will be responsible for assurance projects. Huang is enrolled at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he is an accounting and physics major.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.