'Is there any concept of justice?': Outraged judge blocks deportation of pizza deliveryman

By: The Washington Post Meagan Flynn  July 25, 2018 0

A federal judge ordered the immediate release of a New York City pizza deliveryman from immigration custody Tuesday, calling the undocumented Ecuadoran immigrant a "model citizen" and pointedly questioning the U.S. government's desire to immediately deport him. Pablo Villavicencio, father of two U.S. citizens, was arrested June 1 while delivering pasta to a Brooklyn military base, ...

