Jessica Jackson | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP announces the hiring of Jessica Jackson. As administrative assistant, Jackson will be responsible for answering and directing phone calls, inputting new client information and general administrative organization. Prior to joining Mengel Metzger Barr and Co., Jackson served for three years as a medical receptionist at Penfield OBGYN. Jackson is a graduate of Monroe Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in business administration. She is a resident of Henrietta.

