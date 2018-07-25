Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Katherine Schindler | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Katherine Schindler | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018 0

Katherine Schindler has been promoted to junior business reporting analyst in the Rochester office of LeChase Construction Services LLC. In her new role, Schindler will support LeChase’s financial reporting and analysis function by collecting, monitoring and interpreting data to create reports and to recommend potential changes in financial processes based on analysis of data. Schindler ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo