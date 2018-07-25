Kathy Main | Friendly Home

Friendly Home announces the addition of a new colleague to the team. Kathy Main has joined the team as volunteer coordinator. Most recently, she served more than six years as the volunteer services coordinator for Lakeland Medical Center in Florida. She has extensive experience in volunteer recruitment, orientation, volunteer placement, event planning, gift shop management, teen volunteer programs and pet therapy programs. She also has experience in customer service, administrative support, healthcare and human resources.

