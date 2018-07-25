Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Kelsey Till Thompson | Barclay Damon LLP

Kelsey Till Thompson | Barclay Damon LLP

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018 0

Kelsey Till Thompson has joined the Rochester office of Barclay Damon LLP as an associate in the torts and products liability defense, professional liability, and insurance coverage and regulation practice areas. Prior to joining Barclay Damon, Thompson served as a court attorney in the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. Thompson graduated magna cum laude from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo