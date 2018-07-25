Kyra Keller | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Kyra Tichacek Keller has been promoted to counsel in the firm’s litigation practice.

As an intellectual property and commercial litigation attorney, Keller represents individuals and companies of all sizes in disputes relating to trade secrets, trademarks, copyrights, patents, unfair competition, noncompetition agreements, antitrust claims, alter ego and successor liability claims and other contract and business disputes.

Keller joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2013. She is a graduate of Cornell University, and received her law degree from Harvard Law School.

