Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Lisa Steffen | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Lisa Steffen | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018 0

Lisa Steffen

Lisa Steffen

Harter Secrest & Emery promoted Lisa Steffen to CFO. She joined the firm in 2007, and most recently served as director of finance and controller. Steffen works extensively with managing partner Craig Wittlin and the firm’s practice group leaders to provide important and insightful financial analysis which helps guide Harter Secrest & Emery’s daily operations. She will be responsible for the overall financial leadership of the firm, including the development of the firm’s annual operating budget. Steffen is a graduate of Ohio State University.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo