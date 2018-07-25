Lisa Steffen | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery promoted Lisa Steffen to CFO. She joined the firm in 2007, and most recently served as director of finance and controller. Steffen works extensively with managing partner Craig Wittlin and the firm’s practice group leaders to provide important and insightful financial analysis which helps guide Harter Secrest & Emery’s daily operations. She will be responsible for the overall financial leadership of the firm, including the development of the firm’s annual operating budget. Steffen is a graduate of Ohio State University.