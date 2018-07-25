Monaghan named Second Assistant District Attorney

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018 0

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has appointed Mark Monaghan as Second Assistant District Attorney.   Monaghan will take over for Timothy Prosperi, who is retiring after 30 years in the office. Monaghan was hired by former DA Howard Relin in July 2002.  Under Relin, and his successor, Mike Green, Monaghan worked in the Local Court ...

