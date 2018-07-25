Don't Miss
Mortgages filed July 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 10, 2018  117   Brockport GEORGE, MCCORMICK Property Address: 5515 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2805 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $92,800.00 KANOUS, ALICIA Property Address: 42 GILMORE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9310 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $76,500.00   Churchville FISHER, SHANE M Property Address: 56 WHEATLAND CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9523 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $37,800.00 BENTLEY, KIMBERLY Property Address: 221 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE, NY ...

