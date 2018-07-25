Don't Miss
Home / News / Presentation software continues to evolve and enhance trial process

Presentation software continues to evolve and enhance trial process

By: Daily Record Staff By Amaris Elliott-Engel July 25, 2018 0

After one of Harris Beach’ clients took over paying the premiums of a New York woman’s life insurance policy as an investment, he was facing trial in South Dakota over who owned the policy and was entitled to $10 million in death benefits. Meanwhile, all of the witnesses to a probable fraud of backdated trust documents ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo