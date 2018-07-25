Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man gets sentenced for drug overdose death

Rochester man gets sentenced for drug overdose death

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2018 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced Friday for selling heroin to a man who later died from an overdose. Monroe County Court Judge Vincent Dinolfo sentenced Brian Saez, 26, to two to four years in prison. Saez pleaded guilty in June to criminally negligent homicide for the opioid-related death of Sean Vaniderstine. Saez also was sentenced to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo