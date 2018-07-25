Tessa Scott | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces the hiring of Tessa Scott. Scott is a member of the firm’s asset receivable management & aonsumer financial services team where she defends creditors against claims involving the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act and other consumer protection statutes. She also has significant experience with insurance litigation defense, including premises liability in residential, commercial and municipal arenas.

Scott received her J.D. from Ohio Northern University College of Law and her B.A. from Canisius College.

