Victoria Richardson | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP announces the hiring of Victoria Richardson. As a staff accountant, Richardson will be responsible for assurance engagements as well as government audits. Richardson served as a client associate for more than three years with Wells Fargo and as assistant branch manager for Northwest Savings Bank prior to joining Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. She is a graduate of St. John Fisher College, where she earned a master’s degree in business administration and Centre College, where she received a B.A.

