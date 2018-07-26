Don't Miss
Home / Law / ACLU claims migrant parents were mislead into waiving rights to family reunification

ACLU claims migrant parents were mislead into waiving rights to family reunification

By: The Washington Post Samantha Schmidt  July 26, 2018 0

When immigration officials asked a Guatemalan father to sign a sheet of paper in English several weeks ago, he had no idea what it said. The man, a migrant who primarily speaks the Mayan language Akatek, knows no English, barely understands Spanish and is completely illiterate, according to his lawyer. But he is clear about what ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo