Brock Turner’s lawyer claims he intended ‘outercourse,’ not intercourse

By: The Washington Post Meagan Flynn July 26, 2018 0

An attorney for Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2016, launched a bid to overturn his client's convictions before a panel of skeptical appellate judges Tuesday, arguing that Turner never intended to have sexual intercourse with the woman. He just wanted "outercourse," attorney Eric S. Multhaup told ...

