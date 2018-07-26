Don't Miss
Home / News / Conviction overturned on late jury instruction

Conviction overturned on late jury instruction

‘It was all about the timing’

By: Bennett Loudon July 26, 2018 0

An appellate court has reversed convictions on a weapon charge and a menacing charge and granted a new trial because of instructions the judge gave to the jury after summations and the start of deliberations. In August 2012, Timothy Wood, 55, ate breakfast at Mark’s Texas Hots, on Monroe Avenue, in Rochester, but was unhappy with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo